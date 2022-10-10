Exclusive! “I don’t want to do the love angle in Bigg Boss” Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori talks about her personal limits in the show

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The 16th season has begun and the game has started on a high note.

The show has brought together a very interesting lineup of contestants, and one such contestant is Gori Nagori.

Gori Nagori is a very popular dancer in the northern regions and she is known as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’ by many of her fans. Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the popular dancer before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house.

What kind of contestants would you want to stay away from?

I don’t arrogant people, those are the ones I tend to stay away from people like that. If people are more arrogant then I would be very put off. But if I find people like me, or to my similar nature, I would be very happy.

What was your family’s reaction when you told them that you would doing Bigg Boss?

My mother was really excited she told all her friends and relatives to support me. My family has been really supportive and really happy that I get to be on Bigg Boss and meet Salman Sir. She’s even asked everyone to vote for me.

Sometimes to win a task or a game, contestants go through extreme measure. What according to you will be your personal line that you will not cross?

I will try and do justice to everything that comes my way, I am not somebody who will back down but I have a sense of what’s right and wrong. Some things that I have a limit, is I will not wear skimpy clothes and I don’t want to do the love angle in Bigg Boss.

