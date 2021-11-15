EXCLUSIVE! "I don't feel hurt anymore with the hate comments for Leela", Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch aka Baa REVEALS what went behind shooting the current confrontation scene, tackling trolls and more

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show Anupamaa has been trending not only for Anuj and Anupamaa's brewing chemistry but also Leela and Paritosh's reactions to the same. Netizens have been reacting in trolls over the trio Leela, Paritosh and Vanraj and commenting over its hypocrisy, ego and misogynistic ideologies. The fans turn too rude to the trio and applaud Anupamaa and Bapuji for showing them their real face.

How emotionally draining was it doing the current episode?

It was emotionally and physically draining, it took us two days to finish the whole scene. All the artists, the cast and the crew had been on their toes for almost 12 hours. I had nerve knots in my legs, I had to literally call my husband to help me with the pain. It was indeed extremely exhausting. I am someone who has such a nature to say something crass to anyone but as an actor, I have to act it out and the whole pressure is gleaming. I am very happy that the viewers have loved it, my creatives and directors have already appreciated my performance.

I am extremely thankful to my writers, they must have conceptualised it way before Leela will have a massive outburst. I am living just one character but the writer has to understand the mentality of every actor. For Alpana Buch, transforming into Leela is quite easy. A major thanks to Rajan Sir, Ketki, and the whole team for being so supportive. To give such a performance, It all takes patience, be it my spot boy, co-stars, the crew that shot, stood and waited for me.

Now that the scene shall air today, there would be a flood of trolls, how do you handle that?

Earlier I used to get hurt but now I enjoy it. I like it when I receive these hate reactions, this makes me feel that I have done a great job while performing as Leela. This morning I got a recorded message where someone said "You should be a sensible person and think, how could you say such harsh things". The viewers recognise me as Leela more than Alpana. I call it an achievement as the viewers are soo connected to the character. We cannot always get the same positive appreciation.

Gaurav is known for his bubbly personality do you all crack up?

In the beginning, we did crack up but then I controlled myself. Once the co-actor understands that you are serious about the scene then all that fun is left aside and you begin to concentrate on the performance. Well, yes he is all fun and you must see our madness behind the scenes.

