EXCLUSIVE! I don't know if I have any phobia rather let me put it such as I am excited to meet my phobias: Erika Packard on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 12:17
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with a new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. Many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show. Erica Packard is one of the confirmed contestants of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with her, Erika spoke about her excitement to be a part of the show. She said," It is my first time on television so everything is very new and overwhelming. I think this show offers everything that a person wants so it was easy for me to say yes."

When asked about her phobias, Erika said, " I have never tried any stunts or anything before so I am excited for that. I don't know if I have any phobia rather let me put it such as I am excited to meet my phobias. My mom is really excited and I have been watching Fear Factor even before it came to India. So my family is really excited!"

