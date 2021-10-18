EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't think this is the right time, It won't be fair to the child', Aishwarya Sakhuja on marriage, family planning and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world for our ardent readers.

It was earlier updated that Tanu Khan exited from the show, and it also featured an end to Ahana aka Aishwarya Sakhuja. We rang the beauteous and asked her some questions about her personal life and hobbies, here's what she had to say:

Well you have been married for quite a long time now, tell us all about it

It has been seven years, a lot of people come up with these husband-wife jokes but I feel Marriage has been the most sensible decision in my life. Whenever someone asks me about my marriage, it has to be one of the best decisions I have taken. Despite all the ups and downs and making those downs convert into ups together says a lot about our characters. Even I am travelling away for few days he comes up to me and says 'Dude I will miss you, right now we are both at home together but the fact we miss each others company when we are away is the best feeling, god has been kind to us.

So many celebrities have been planning their babies these days, are you planning as well?

A baby, no! we did adopt a pet, we brought a beautiful dog home and he is like my son now and made me more responsible. But getting another human being on the planet with already being overpopulated, with all due respect to people who took that decision. I am someone who believes in sustainable living. We already have so much imbalance, carbon footprinting, Covid so I don't think this is the right time, it wouldn't be fair to the child they cannot go out, socialise, go to school, cannot have their regular foundation so it would be selfish on my part in that case.

What would be that one hobby that you are surely going to get back to?

Every time a show has ended and I always only plan but couldn't do it. So this time I am going to start dance classes. Dancing is something I really used to enjoy but I have lost my love and confidence in dancing. As an actor, it's impossible to keep honing your skills and acquiring new ones. I am going to be starting my dance lessons as soon as I return from visiting my parents.

We cannot wait to see some dance moves soon

