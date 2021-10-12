EXCLUSIVE! I drew inspiration from the villain "James Moriarty" in the Sherlock Holmes for Teri Meri Ikk Jindri: Manoj Chandila

MUMBAI: Manoj Chandila is an integral part of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, we spoke to him about his journey with the industry.

What made you give a nod to this show "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri?

Primarily the character, so far in my career I haven't played any character like this which had all the flavours. It had the comical element and the antagonist flare to it, basically, it was a wonderful package which I just couldn't refuse.

How did you prepare for this role?

The creative team gave me a brief summary about the role. Also I drew inspiration from the villain named "James Moriarty" in the Sherlock Holmes series which aired on BBC, he's a marvelous actor and I was given his reference. I took note of it, watched all his performances and added my own take and style for this role. In return, the audience quite liked the character and preached about it.

If there's one thing that you would like to change about your character, what would it be?

I would change his time planning and plotting, because people don't actually relate to it. They want to see his quality side and his other aspirations in life as well. A lot more can be explored by this character, like, persuing his political career and portray it in a nicer way.

What was your first reaction when you were finalized for the show?

It was very positive like any actor would be. But for this particular role, I was more excited because I knew it's going to be very different than most of the roles I've done. I couldn't wait to shoot because I was sure this role is vastly different and I wanted to get in the skin of the character as soon and correctly as possible.

How do you deal with creative differences with other actors?

I'm not an insecure person, infact, if the other actor is more talented than me I feel blessed because it brings out the best in me as well. These things work on energy levels, you reciprocate to other actor's energy. I don't feel threatened by talented co-actors because we as a team hold the potential to make our show more successful.

