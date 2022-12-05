Exclusive! I drink a lot of water to keep my skin glowing: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal on her beauty regime

MUMBAI : Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Maheck Chahal aka Mahek of Naagin spilled the beans on the beauty and hair regime that helps her to look absolutely gorgeous, alluring and fabulous all the time.

Tell us about the beauty regime you follow.

I always ensure to keep my skin moisturized, and I always remove my makeup whenever I am done with the shoot or event. And I drink a lot of water to keep my skin glowing.

Tell us about the favourite makeup you use.

Nothing as such because actually, it depends on the colours of the makeup shades! But I do use a lot of Bobby Brown and MAC.

Tell us about your hair regime and what do you do when you face a bad hair day?

I usually oil my hair and do a lot of deep conditioning before shampooing my hair. And also, I use a lot of olaplex for hair strengthening. But when I seriously face a bad hair day I prefer to tie it in a ponytail.

