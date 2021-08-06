EXCLUSIVE! I fainted on the sets post recovering from COVID, but the production house and cast and crew took good care of me; I feel blessed to be working on this show: Purvi Vyas aka Vanlata of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha

MUMBAI: Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

Purvi is a theatre and television actress best known for her roles in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, etc.

Currently, she is seen on Star Plus show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha where she is essaying the role of Vanlata, a grey character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her experience working with the production house, to which she said that she was selected in December, and in March, when the show went on air, she tested COVID positive.

The crew had shifted to Goa, and post her recovery from COVID, she was weak and once fainted on the sets when they were shooting the marriage scene.

She further stated that the production took wonderful care of her and got her admitted in a good hospital and gave her the best of treatment.

They also asked her if she wanted to go back, and they did permit her to back to Mumbai and be with her family and to recover soon. The story was changed, and the writer did a fabulous job as she was on leave.

In the end, she thought that it was the end if her life but she bounced back and is doing absolutely fine. She is very thankful to the production house and the entire cast crew for their unconditional love and support.

