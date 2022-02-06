EXCLUSIVE! I feel my character Shekhar will play a significant role in Mohan’s life as the journey goes ahead: Sunny Sachdeva on his experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.

The maker has now launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which also stars Sunny Sachdeva in a significant role. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sunny spilled beans about her experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for the show?

Well I got excited when I came to know that I have been selected for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and the journey so far has been amazing. I am having a wonderful experience as this show is filled with people who have deft of talent so you learnt different things from different actors. I am blessed to be working with all of these amazing actors. Infact, I am feeling sky high right now.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

The X factor about my character is that my character knows his best friend extremely well, so much that his family might not know him that well. A friend is a very important aspect in life, so Shekhar is very important and I feel he will play a significant role in his life as the journey goes ahead.

What is the one thing about your character that you would like to change if given a chance?

Sometimes when you sitting in a room an think about a scene, you think about how you are going to project the character but then when you reach on the set, the director guides you to do it differently as the camera angles and other things also have to be taken care off. But at the end, what is best is taken into consideration and there is nothing wrong in that. Infact, I feel that it is better and communication only improves when you discuss things.

Well said Sunny!