Exclusive! “I feel so blessed to have come up this far in such a not-very-long period”, Kavya Luthra aka Mrinal Navell Of Kundali Bhagya opens up on audiences reaction, what an Off day looks like for her and more!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Mrinal Navell, plays the role of Kavya Luthra, in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya actor Mrinal Navell: We need a lot of patience in this profession

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress, to talk about the tough scenes, audience reaction, and more!

What does an Off day looks like for you. What do you? Do to relax.

For me, the number one off day starts late. I just have to sleep and sleep and no alarm can wake me up that day. Otherwise, I just like to relax. It's very it's seldom that I go out and party on such. I don't really. I'm at a party. And I like chilling at home. And now with all my favorite couch watching my favorite movie reading a good book having good food. Spending time with friends, maybe at home or somewhere outside, but not partying. So my idea of relaxation is staying at home with my family and or friends and just watching TV and having good food and rest. Because I understand that our physical body also, you know. Tires out when we work our work. It's such that we're just not sitting there and working. We have to move around. We have to dance. We have to take rehearsals and do this. That our body also needs. Rest so on such day I just. Even if I'm not sleeping, I just like to lie down so that my body can rejuvenate all the strength. And when I go back to work the next morning, I'm all ready to work again with all of my energy. So I like to put myself in my energy on an energy saving mode on such occasions.

Any recent movies, books, or shows that have you hooked?

Yeah, a recent show that I've been watching is Made in Heaven, and I'm loving it. I just finished the first season and I'm hooked on the second one. I'm sure I'll complete it on another holiday. I. So yeah, it's a great show and otherwise, I keep watching a lot of movies and none of Part 2 is going to come in theaters in a few days. So I rewatched none part one just to get an insight into what the movie was. That was the last movie I watched then Satya. I think Kathy is one movie I watched and I loved it. I think it's an underrated movie. It's a good movie, a good watch. We should watch such movies and we should try making movies on such issues. I won't say it's a masterpiece, but it's a different concept taken out very beautifully. So one movie and books. So I always keep reading. Yeah. Yesterday I finished reading Wuthering Heights. And books are always kept books are something I very close to me all the time because I can't carry TV all the way. No. So I carry books all the time around me, even on set. Even if I'm sleeping, there will be a book next to me. So. It's like that. What can excite in the show? What can? It exists in the show going expect, I guess, yeah.

What would you like to say to your fans?

Yeah. I mean, the amount of love people have showered on me and the amount of appreciation that I've gotten from my role. I'm thankful. I feel so blessed to have come up this far in such a not-very-long period, so thank you everyone for all the love and I hope I keep myself worthy of all this appreciation I promise to deliver more such beautiful performances, and better performances by each, and thank you so much. Keep watching me, keep supporting me, and thank you so much.

Kundali Bhagya has been successfully running on TV screens for a long time, What started as a spin-off show has become one of the top shows on TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Oh no! Shaurya tricks Rajveer, Palki misunderstands the latter