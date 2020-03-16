Exclusive! I feel very privileged and happy about being guided by Rohit Shetty, and I am doing the show to overcome my fears: Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamits Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be doing stunts and facing his fears.

( ALSO READ - Must Read! Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia bids adieu to Mumbai, has a star studded Soiree, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and more attend! Details Inside ! )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about how he feels about being guided by Rohit Shetty and the reason he signed the show.

How excited are you to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I am extremely happy to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It's a lifetime opportunity. I am so glad I can showcase myself to all my fans and it’s a very big show. I am looking forward to working with Rohit Shetty.

How does it feel to be guided by the master of the show Rohit Shetty. He hates it when people abort stunts. Are you nervous?

I feel very privileged and happy about being guided by Rohit Shetty. He wants people to complete the task. I won’t abort any task for sure. I wouldn’t be doing the show in the first place if I wanted to do that. I will make Rohit proud.

What is your biggest fear that you would want to overcome on the show?

My biggest fear is of animals, insects, and snakes. This is one fear I want to overcome. They are just animals, and if you are nice to them, they are nice to you.

Good luck, Rajiv!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about his equation with Shamita and also reveals that he wouldn’t like to keep any contact with Miesha and Ishaan )