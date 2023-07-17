Exclusive! “I feel like we have grown up with the show”, Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti reflects on the journey of the show and his character!

Parineeti is the story of A sacred bond of marriage that tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Rajeev. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 21:31
journey of the show and his character!

MUMBAI :Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle. Audiences love the cast of the show and they are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes and how the actors get along and if the shooting process is fun.

ALSO READ:  This is how Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra, aka Neeti, starts her mornings! Check out the video here!

Ankur Verma plays the lead role of Rajeev on the show and is adored by the fans and he often expresses his gratitude to the fans for the amount of love that they give him.

This is Ankur’s first show and Parineeti is soon going to complete a year.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, the complexity of the characters, and more. In the conversation Ankur reflected on the journey of the show, he said, “The show has been fantastic since day one, and the love that we getting now, its been constant since day one and that is something I love, usually what happens is that a show starts and then it grows gradually but with us, it started on a high note and has been great since then. The audience that was with us on day one is still with us and I am grateful that we have their constant support. I still remember the time we shot the promo last December and it's a surreal feeling that we complete a year in January I feel like we have grown up with the show and when I look back at the promos or the initial episodes, I do get the feeling that I was so small then and that my age has increased 2-3 years while doing the show, and that is a lovely feeling that we are growing up with the show and I have learned a lot from the show, I am really grateful to the Balaji team, Ekta Mam, Shobha Mam, the creatives everybody and the best part is that Ekta Mam watches the show and we get all the reviews from her and she has a lot of input in what the storyline should be going forward”  

Ankur was also seen in a web series titled ‘Dahad’ which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra has THIS to say about the dating rumors with Ankur Verma! Read for Full Scoop!

 

 

 

 

 

aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 21:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I feel like we have grown up with the show”, Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineeti reflects on the journey of the show and his character!
MUMBAI :Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Exclusive! Rashmeet Kaur reveals THIS person was hesitant for her to say yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals her thoughts on meeting Rohit Shetty! Read to Find out!
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a...
Imlie: Sad! Imlie realizes the loss if staying away from her daughter, blames Atharva
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Upcoming drama! Sahiba confronts Seerat and Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer loses his anger on the culprit
MUMBAI :Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Riya gives divorce papers, Dollar heartbroken
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3 and more
Trending Entertainment News Today: Merry Christmas release date announced, Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3 and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Read to Find out!
Exclusive! Rashmeet Kaur reveals THIS person was hesitant for her to say yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals her thoughts on meeting Rohit Shetty! Read to Find out!
Avi Rakheja aka Shanky Randhawa
Exclusive! Avi Rakheja aka Shanky Randhawa to exit Colors' Udaariyaan
Vivan Dsena
OMG! Vivian Dsena pens down an emotional note as he exits Udaariyaan; Ravi Dubey reacts
Rajveer Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh opens up on his excitement for Neerja...EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares about working with co-star Aastha Sharma and much more
Aastha Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Aastha Sharma opens up on bagging the lead role in Colors' show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, shares her excitement on her journey and much more
Samridhi Shukla, Farman Haider
Really! Lead couple of THIS popular Colors TV show in a relationship? Read on to know more