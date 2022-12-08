EXCLUSIVE! 'I felt the pain of losing my own child and that fear does leave me scared and shivered' Simran aka Chetna Singh gets CANDID about the current track, trolls and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

As we know about the current track, Amanpreet has returned to get Candy back and a major trauma shall unfold in front of Simran as she will get reminded of her torturous past where she faced domestic violence because of him. Will the Virks save Simran from Amanpreet's torture again? We rang the gorgeous Simran aka Chetna Singh, to know about her take on the track, challenges and more. She had an interesting revelation to make:

How challenging will be to see you and candy go through this turmoil?

It is extremely challenging, to portray that motherly instinct onscreen with Candy, it does come out naturally for Candy as he is dear to me and the scenes are very difficult and heart wrenching while performing, I felt the pain of losing my own child and that fear does leave me scared and shivered. It is extremely traumatizing to portray domestic violence. Not just me, it is even painful for the child to perform. It did hit me a lot, there were scenes where I didn't even need glycerine to cry, I was constantly crying. I am getting to perform, and the icing on the cake is that I got different shades to perform with Simran.

How enticing is it for you to perform such a heart hitting sequence with Indreshji?

I am actually very relieved perfoming, I am very happy that I got a chance to work with Indreshji, the character fits perfectly in the story. Trolling is not important, watch him as a character as a person we often see around us. I am just hopeful that people shower love and not just keep spreading hate.

Viewers have been constantly penning trolls, what is your take?

I am so tired, I want to sleep, I am working to entertain and when people start trolling us it feels so bad and heart breaking. This isn't the first time we are seeing actors in mismatched pairs. They are characters and we see such pairs in reality too. Amanpreet is representing the society and it's harsh reality, rather relate to it than spreading hate comments. Every character's girl is not hot, we connect to them because they are real. I am getting a chance to play a very real moment and I want to give my best. I want people to appreciate the effort the entire team puts.

All power to the gorgeous much for performing such a courageous track.

