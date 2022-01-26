EXCLUSIVE! 'I follow a strict routine' Anubhav aka Manan Joshi is equally disciplined in real life as his character in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's hearts, The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

We got in touch with the dapper Anubhav aka Manan Joshi to know his views on fitness, his career and more. Check out what he had to share:

How do you think you have evolved as an artist in all these years?

The best part about being an artist is that there’s always a scope for improvement. It’s a constant journey and I am forever evolving. Every time I see a new thing, I grab on to it which helps a lot.

How are you keeping yourself fit these days?

I have a pretty strict regimen, an extremely strict diet that I follow. I try to eat clean (fresh) food regularly. I love to cook so I cook my meals. To do so, I wake up pretty early in the morning. My day starts at 6 am starting with me cooking my meals and post that, I am at the gym and 7 am every day. After which I am on the sets within an hour and a half and that’s how my day begins. If I am too tired in the morning, I hit the gym at night at times. So yes, I make sure I go to the gym every day, no matter what, and eat fresh and tasty food all the time.

What is your agenda for 2022?

The agenda is for it to be fun and for me to stay happy and grow in the process. This has been my agenda for every year.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

Well, I am doing what I want to at the moment so what I see myself doing next would be the same thing, just better. I want my talents and craft to evolve five years down the line and my answer would still be the same.

What is it like shooting for your show in the midst of this new normal?

The new normal has now become ‘the normal’. So all in all, it's been pretty fun.

