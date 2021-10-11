EXCLUSIVE! I get a lot of messages on Instagram where people tell me to play positive roles as it suits me more: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Avantika Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Avantika Chaudhary is an integral part of Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. She has smitten the audience with her charisma and charm. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she throws light on her experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes for this show?

I’ve been working with Balaji telefilms since almost a year now and when I was approached for this show I didn’t have to think twice to say yes.

How did you prepare for the role?

Before we commenced our shoot, there were a few workshops conducted to understand the concept of the show as well as our individual characters.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

‘Neha’ was amongst the first to get locked in the cast and I was quite excited about the fact that they immediately finalised me few days after my look test. They saw Neha in me before even I did

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

I’m an actor- I Act, I perform!! I am neither a writer nor a director, I let them do their jobs and I do what my character is told to do.

Tell us the thing u like most about your character...

Love her or hate her, but you can’t ignore her. That’s Neha and I love that about her. Neha is practical, confident, ambitious, wants to get rich (who doesn’t, right?). But that said, she’s innocently greedy, all she wants is good for herself not bad for anyone.

How is your look different than what you have done in the past?

If you mean in respect of appearance, looks-wise every character is anyway different but overall as a character, I’ve only played positive characters before and Neha is polar opposite. I get a lot of messages on Instagram where people tell me “why are you playing a negative role, it doesn’t suit you, please do positive roles, that suits you more” and I think somewhere I agree with them.

