EXCLUSIVE! I give full credit to my director Rahul Mevawala for helping me prep up for the role in Hari Mirch Lal Mirch Ek Teekhi Ek Karaari: Sumit Arora

MUMBAI: Sumit Arora is born and brought up in Delhi and then shifted to Kota, Rajasthan. Some of his best works includes Akbar Birbal, Hum Paanch Fir Se, Pavitra Rishta, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma and Saavdhan India amongst others.

Dablyu , in Hari Mirch Lal Mirch Ek Teekhi Ek Karaari, is Pushpy’s elder son. He is a gentleman and he has a daily routine of going to the shop in the morning and goes home in the evening. An obedient son and caring son, he obeys his mother and worships his wife. He is still in his honeymoon period; he is romantic and always in a spot for holding his wife's hand. Aditi Rawat, Azaad TV, new show , Vighnaharta Ganesha, Kaleerein, Shivarjun Ek Ichchadhari ki Dastan and Main Bhi Ardhangini, Hari Mirch Lal Mirch Ek Teekhi Ek Karaari, Akbar Birbal, Hum Paanch Fir Se, Pavitra Rishta, Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma , Saavdhan India)

In an exclusive conversation with Sumit, we got chatty in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com.

What made you say yes for this show?

Concept of the show and superb storyline for Azaad.

How did you prepare for the role?

I give full credit to my director Rahul Mevawala, he helps each and every actor a lot.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

Actually I don't want to change anything.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

Felt happy and blessed to have such wonderful producers Kinnari Mehta Ma'am and Jay Mehta Sir and was excited to be on Azaad that caters to rural audiences.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

There is no such creative differences on set because our creative Ajay Bhardwaj is very cool and understanding person. We work as a team. So, no differences. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Anuradha Upadhyay ROPED in for Jay Mehta Productions' next on Azaad TV?)