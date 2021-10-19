EXCLUSIVE! I got enough recognition and love from my stint in RadhaKrishn: Rakesh Kukreti

MUMBAI : Rakesh Kukreti is a powerhouse of talent. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we got candid to know more what all is he upto these days!

Take a look:

Are you currently shooting?

I'm not doing any show right now but I'm working on a few advertisements.

Which is that one character that you miss playing?

I had done a show called "RadhaKrishn" and I miss my role in that show because it was the first mythological show I had done.

In mythology show people are quite skeptical about it because they get less recognition, so why did you choose it?

I hadn't done any mythology show and I was told that there's no heavy costumes and make-up. And I got enough recognition and love from that show.

What kind of shows are you looking at now?

I'm looking out for OTT medium and web series. Till now I've done various mainstream roles so I'm waiting for something good and different to work on.

What kind of genre are you looking for?

Nothing in specific. Anything that attracts me and seems interesting, I'll go with it.

Do you think television actors aren't getting enough work in Bollywood?

Yes, I absolutely agree, because they don't want to take the risk of casting a television actor or give them a side role instead of the main role. They just revolve in their own circle of actors. But as a model, I got to work in various advertisements even though I'm a television actor. I've also done "Chennai Express" and "Singham" returns which I got via advertisements.

