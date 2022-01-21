EXCLUSIVE! 'I had auditioned for Fateh, but I bagged Amrik' Abhishek Kumar gets CANDID about his bond with Isha Malviya and Ankit Gupta, his journey with Udaariyaan and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Amrik aka Abhishek's performance in the current has been much applauded by the audience, we got in touch with the dapper to know more about it, here's what he had to share:

What kind of characters would you love to do?

I want to portray onscreen romance, I have been keen on doing it for a while. I have romanced in music videos but then there hasn't been a chance to do that in a show. So yes! I want to do that. Let's hope I get to do something romantic in Udaariyaan.

Who has been your favourite person on the set except for Isha?

It's Isha yes, I have a great bond with everyone. With Ankit bhai aka Fateh, I consider him as my elder brother only. Initially, when we spent 3 months together when he had to go to Mumbai for a day, I was literally crying. I held his bag and started crying while he was leaving. When he came back, I went to pick him up at the airport directly from the shoot. I have a great bond with them, but with Isha, it is a special one.

How did you bag the role?

I was a TikToker earlier, I used to create content and from there Sargun Ma'am had approached me. She texted me on my Insta handle that 'You have been selected for an audition for Udaariyaan'. I had initially auditioned for Fateh but I looked really young for the character and then they asked me to audition for Amrik and I bagged the role.

