EXCLUSIVE! 'I had an eye on Udaariyaan for months' Abhiraaj aka Tushar Dhembla on bagging the show, challenges on playing the character and more

I want to be seen on the television, and they were very clear that the new track will bring a lot of meat to Abhiraaj's character and have a whole track with Mahi as Abhiraaj is now seeking revenge from them. And the creatives had mentioned that Abhiraaj shall get prominence while the London track is on.
Tushar Dhembla

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

We got in touch with Abhiraaj aka Tushar Dhembla to know his take on the current track, his entry and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

What made you agree to a character that has already been replaced twice? 

My take was that Udaariyaan has been one of the top shows in current times and I was clear that if I want to do a show then that would be Udaariyaan. I had an eye on this show for months, I had seen a few episodes. When I got Abhiraaj, it was initially a positive character and I could relate to it. Right now, he is a little in the shade of revenge as he is seeking vengeance for his sister Tejo's misery. 

With your entry, there is meat to the character of Abhiraaj, what is your take?

That was one of the reasons when I spoke to the creators that I want to be seen on the television, and they were very clear that the new track will bring a lot of meat to Abhiraaj's character and have a whole track with Mahi as Abhiraaj is now seeking revenge from them. And the creatives had mentioned that Abhiraaj shall get prominence while the London track is on. 

Was it challenging to build chemistry with Mahi? 

Well, it wasn't challenging as we built a good rapport with each other while we were shooting initially. We usually discuss our lines and scenes before performing. The scenes have come out well. 

Tushar is rocking the revengeful mode in the show, what is your take on it? 

