EXCLUSIVE! 'I had fallen in love with Rejection while I was trying for Hindi shows' Parineetii's Rakesh aka Vishal Solanki on his journey in Hindi Industry, characters interest him and more

MUMBAI: Parineetii is all set to go on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Vishal Solanki has been a prominent name in Gujarati Industry, the actor is all set to make you drool over his charm with Parineetii, we got in touch with the actor to know his reaction, character and more:

Tell us about your journey from Gujarati shows to the Hindi GEC show?

Honestly, when I came to Mumbai, my aim was to work with Hindi shows. Rejection had become a habit after giving numerous auditions for shows, the only thing that kept me going was that I had ample amount of work in the Gujarati Industry but I always wanted to be a part of Hindi shows as you know it caters to the mass audience and I wanted to showcase my passion to them. When I first got a call for Parineetii, I had expected rejection but I was stunned when they told me that I was selected for the show. Playing a negative character had always been on my bucket list and I have finally got it.

Should we say that Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam had been a game-changer for you?

Yes, it has been. I got my recognition from that show. I had done another show Preet Piyu ane Pannaben which was lesser known to the viewers. I am glad that Laxmi took my career to another level and the show indeed became a massive hit amongst the viewers that it got translated overseas. Although we believe that the mass reach happens only with Hindi but this show did prove to me that even a regional show could go international. Even after leaving the show from mid, I had fans and makers talking about my performance. Shodhan will always stay close to my heart.

Are you interested in exploring OTT?

I would love to explore OTT as it is the next big thing. There has been a mentality that if you do a negative role then you cannot do a positive character, with Parineetii I feel it's an opportunity for me to explore my potential and then step into the OTT world. I would love to take up a character that leaves me awake and the challenge to portray keeps growing. I am open to acting, I just want to work and give the viewers something that is fresh.

