EXCLUSIVE! I had given so many auditions in the beginning for getting a break and even after that: Hemant Thatte

Mumbai : Hemant Thatte is a versatile actor and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opens up about his journey in the industry.

How was journey in the industry?

I started with fashion shows and TV advertisements. My first show was on Sony TV and my character was autistic. I did many TV shows at that time like "Team bahuraaniyan", "betiyaan", "Sangam", "Ek chaabi pados mein","Sanskaar", "thoda hai thode ki zaroorat hai" and many more.

Was your journey fruitful and fulfilling?

Yes, totally.

Which has been your favourite show?

Every show was really special to me, but I really liked ek chaabi pados mein because it was very natural and our director was fantastic. He asked us to improve our parts after reading the script once.

Who has been your best friend in the industry?

My wife and my kid are my best friends. Because there are so many friends in the industry you can't name one person.

If there is one part of your struggle period which nobody knows of, what would it be?

I had done so many auditions in the beginning for getting a break and even after that. Although I was from Mumbai, I used to save a lot of money by walking, so that I'll be able to eat something.