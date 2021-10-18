EXCLUSIVE! I had gone for Shashi Sumeet Productions' Audition directly from the Airport' Sampoorna aka Pallavi Mukherjee gets CANDID about Barrister Babu going OFF-AIR, Journey and more

MUMBAI: Every show comes to an end someday but Barrister Babu's news for going off-air came in as a shock for the fans. A show that garnered immense love in the nation as well cross-borders. The show will be replaced by Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh's Sirf Tum.

We rang the gorgeous Pallavi Mukherjee and asked her about the reaction she had on receiving the news and much more. Here's what she had to say.

What was your reaction on receiving this news?

It is an unbelievable moment, when the official announcement happened I was not there as my pack up was done early. I still don't know how should I react to the news. We all have been working for two years together now. It has become a family now. Everyone holds a special place in my heart.

What is the fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

We have soo many memories, the whole outdoor track in Gujarat Rishiji, Pravisht and I used to shoot together till 7 pm, have our own time post pack up with songs. We still make sure that we have our lunch together, even after having double shoots as I was shooting for other shows simultaneously, we make it a point that one meal of our day should be together. Whenever I feel low, they are the only ones who have motivated me.

Barsha Chatterjee portrayed Mami fabulously onscreen. I am fortunate that I met Barsha she is my family. I can never forget her and I thank the show that I met her and she holds a special place in my life. She has been there in my hardest times as a pillar of support.

I have a different bond with everyone, Chandrachur aka Bhavya we are surrounded by chai and khakra, the whole set knew that if Bhavya and I have shot on the same day then we will always be in each other's room chit-chatting and having a lot of fun together.

With Bondita aka Anchal the bond is soo different. This is a funny anecdote, we keep talking, you would find us sitting and talking a lot but it is majorly about life and perspectives but everyone on the set thinks we are gossiping about someone and they keep asking us but end up getting no gossip from our end. She is someone with whom I connect a lot.

One of the most special mentions is Chandan Anand aka Binoy, whenever it is his shot, I used to sit for two hours just to see his scene even if it's not my scene. You would never see him laugh but we would go bonkers laughing at his antics while he is performing. He is the most entertaining person, I often ask while shooting is Binoyji going to shoot. He is indeed a very fun loving person and time passes like a blink with him. I will miss him too.

Who will you miss the most from the Barrister Babu team?

I will miss everyone from the cast of Barrister Babu, I cannot take one name. I will also miss Ajay dada and Sanjay dada, they took care of me like family. We all came to work with that happy face. There were barely any dull days in this beautiful journey with Barrister Babu.

Shashi Sumeet's Barrister Babu has been a milestone for Pravisht, Anchal and me. We are lucky enough to get this show, It has made us grow as actors. Talking about the journey, I always say, 'Safar yahan se shuru hota hai, safar khubsurat hai manzil se bhi'. Going ahead we will surely get new shows and new characters to portray. The journey is never smooth and with ups and downs, we discover ourselves. Yes, I am sad but I still don't know what will happen when we will go on the set.

Sharing an anecdote about bagging the show Pallavi revealed, "When I came to Mumbai for the first time from Kolkata, I went to Shashi Sumeet Productions' directly from the Airport. It was my wish to debut on TV with Shashi Sumeet Productions and when I got Barrister Babu, it felt like a dream come true. Talking about Sampoorna, I believe there are barely any shows where a character gets a chance to unveil all the shades in the span of the show and justify it. From the young Sampoorna to Sampoorna maa, I am overwhelmed to get a chance to portray all the shades.

We will surely miss Sampoorna and her journey in Barrister Babu

