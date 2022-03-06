EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa

My character's name is also Adhik and he is a charming guy who has a cool personality, he is successful and wants to grow like his brother Anuj Kapadia, and my love interest will be Pakhi in the show. It is surely going to be interesting.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 19:38
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

As we all know Anupamaa and Anuj's family is going to expand and we shall have two new love stories in the show. We had exclusively updated that Adhik and Pakhi, Sara and Samar shall get paired opposite each other, where Sara and Adhik are siblings and Anuj's niece and nephew. This is surely going to add a lot of spice to the show.

We got in touch with the actor Adhik Mehta who is all set to enter the show to know about his character, excitement and more, the actor revealed some interesting insights about the show, check out what he had to share: 

What made you say yes to Anupamaa? 

When the show was cast, I had initially auditioned for Samar but things didn't work out back then. I was really excited to be a part of the show as my mom loves Rupaliji. Luckily, I got Choti Sarrdaarni but then that show is also about to end and I again got a call for this role in Anupamaa and this time things went well. So I am super excited and really happy. 

Tell us something about your character

My character's name is also Adhik and he is a charming guy who has a cool personality, he is successful and wants to grow like his brother Anuj Kapadia, and my love interest will be Pakhi in the show. It is surely going to be interesting. 

What do you expect out of Adhik in Anupamaa? 

The real Adhik is very different, it is a challenging character for me as I am not this cool or full of swag. I am doing my homework by watching films to bring the same charisma that the character demands. 

How excited are you to work with Rupali Ganguly? 

I am super excited, the first time I did the mock shoot of Samar and I had seen Rupali and Sudhanshu shooting for the show, I was so delighted to see them, this time in the mock I was again happy that I met her again and was praying that I could work with her and the opportunity came by. Directors Kut has been one of the top production houses, I am really thankful to Rajan Sir as well who gave me this opportunity. 

Are you all excited to meet Adhik? 

