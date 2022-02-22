Exclusive! I had never imagined I’ll get to work with Sriti Ma'am and Shabir Sir, but here we are; I want to work with them all my life: Aparna Mishra aka Shahana Sharma of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The earlier leads of the show, Shabir and Sriti, were loved as an on-screen couple. There is no doubt that the actors have a massive fan following and their characters have become household names.

They have also won a lot of awards for their performances.

The serial is a favourite among the audience.

The show has been successfully running for more than 7 years now and has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Krishna Kaul, Pooja Banerjee, and Mugdha Chaphekar are seen as the leads now.

Aparna Mishra is also a very integral part of the show and has been associated with it for three years. She essays the role of Shahana Sharma in Kumkum Bhagya.

TellyChakar got in touch with Aparna Mishra and asked her about how she bagged the role and her dream character.

When you were offered the role, what is the one thing that attracted you to the character and how did you bag the role?

Almost 3 years back, I was on a holiday, and the reason why I said yes to play the character was that this character reminded me of none other than myself

Plus there was no scope of saying no because everything just sounded like a dream combination: the name Balaji, the show Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Ma’am, and Shabir Sir. To get a chance to be a part of something this massive was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

And without even thinking, I said yes. To date remains the best decision of my life.

You have been associated with Kumkum Bhagya for the longest time. How has the experience been?

The experience has been amazing and the best part is that I wake up every day thinking what fun I will have. The mazing people on the set make my life much better. The whole cast and crew is nothing but amazing.

Are you open to doing web series, and is there any limitation you have an actor when it comes to doing bold scenes or roles?

The job of an actor is to have no inhibitions, so any web or TV shows and films that come my way that will help me grow as an actor and as an individual, I shall say yes to.

Do you have any dream role from Bollywood and any dream director or actor you would love to work with in the future?

Every good meaty character I see, I feel like doing it. So it keeps changing as I evolve by watching new cinema. Similarly, there are such great actors in the industry I would really love to work with.

For instance, I had never imagined I’ll get to work with Sriti Ma'am and Shabir Sir, but here we are. Now that I’ve worked with them, I would want to work with them all my life.

