Exclusive! I had no intention of hiding my relationship from the public; my bond with Anjali did affect my girlfriend: Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner of the show and was the favourite of the audience. TellyChakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him a few interesting questions.
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game. 

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. 

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. 

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. 

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him about his relationship and why he kept it a secret and if there are any differences between him and Payal. 

Post Lock Upp, you admitted to being in a relationship. Was a deliberate move to hide your relationship? 

My love life was always private, and since I was on the show and she was outside it, it wasn’t right for me to talk about it. I had to discuss it with her and then make a decision. Once I came out, I spoke to her and then revealed that I was in a relationship. It wasn’t an intention to keep it a secret. 

What did your girlfriend think about your bond with Anjali Arora? 

I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me. 

How is your equation with Payal Rohatgi as you defeated her and became the winner of the show? 

Outside, no one is anyone’s enemy, and someday, if I meet her outside, I will say hello and we will be cordial with each other. Everything is normal between us and I don’t see any bitterness anywhere now the game is over. I am sure everyone has moved on. 

Well, today, Munawar has become a rage in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. 

