Exclusive! “I had not seen any of his shows, and I thought some other Gaurav had been cast”, Rupali Ganguly on her first impression of Gaurav Khanna, expectations of fans, and more!

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

The show Anupama has achieved another major milestone, the show has completed 1000 glorious episodes and we caught up with Anupama herself.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up about working as Anupama, her first impression of Gaurav Khanna, and more.

Talking about her indulgence in the character and the effort that they put in, she said, “We are not perfect but we are trying our best all of the time, and it’s like we are amazing actors, there are so many better actors out there, who have not gotten this chance, this is Rajan sir’s belief, he chose us, it is his vision that we are trying to fulfill, and it happens that we sometimes stray from his vision, sometimes we land the arc, but the credit is his”.

On her first impression of meeting Gaurav, she said, “There were a lot of names floating around in regards to Anuj, and Ketki (creative head) was like, you have a look test and this was after my pack up at around 7:30 PM, I didn’t even know that he had come on set, and DKP should be in CBI because they were so secretive, I didn’t even know that they had brought him on set. And I usually credit myself that usually that I know everything but I don’t actually. I was doing a scene with Toshu, and Ketki wouldn’t tell me who had come. I was also pitching some of my friends, and then she showed me his picture and sorry, (looking at Gaurav) but I had not seen any of his shows, and I thought some other Gaurav had been cast, but I saw his picture, and it was very posh, sophisticated and polished, and I saw him on set, just jumping with energy and I heard his laughter before I saw him, and the rest is history, he kind of became a national crush”.

Anupama is one of the highest-rated and top-running shows in the country and has been for a long time.

