EXCLUSIVE! 'I had planned a two-day trip that ended up turning into 17 days exploring Himachal' Swaran Ghar's Shashwat Tripathi on his unplanned expedition in the hills

You make bonds with people that actually listen to you without any judgement and help you let go of all your stress, coming closer to nature indeed acts as one of the best therapies that one seeks. My biggest takeaway is those people who meet you on this journey and the journey itself is quite unpredictable like this one. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 07:00
Shashwat


MUMBAI:  Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

Also read: INTERESTING! Before Swaran Ghar and Udaariyaan Shashwat Tripathi and Ankit Gupta were together in this show; KUDCA's Gracy Goswami was a part too

Shashwat has been exploring the hills, and fans have been missing him onscreen with Swaran Ghar as Yug, we rang the actor to know where has he been and what is he doing apart from the show. Check out what he had to share:

What was your reason for taking this trip? 

As you know, I had a short break from the show as my track is currently focusing and I have gone to Mumbai for a shoot for the show. So, I had a small break for two days and actually, I had only packed for two days trip but later it got extended and I decided to explore around. While exploring, the trip ended up lasting for 17 days and I visited 9-10 major spots in Himachal. It was surely a budget trip and a great experience. I had to buy clothes on the way and it did make me feel like I am a banjara with a jhola, roaming the streets and learning new things. 

Tell us something about your takeaway from Travelling? 

I love travelling, and majorly I like doing budget trips as they make you actually meet people and exchange cultures. You make bonds with people that actually listen to you without any judgement and help you let go of all your stress, coming closer to nature indeed acts as one of the best therapies that one seeks. My biggest takeaway is those people who meet you on this journey and the journey itself is quite unpredictable like this one. 

Is there any incident that you would always remember?

While I was in a hostel, a funny incident happened. I met this person there who looked extremely innocent and I felt that if he would go out alone anywhere then someone would loot him. Within our first conversation, we bonded well and while he planned on going our to buy a few commodities, I decided to accompany him. On our way, he revealed that he was ACP at operations and he was on a mission, this left me stunned and all the way I kept asking him whether he was taking me somewhere as a part of his mission, he laughed and assured me that nothing would happen to him and it was all cool. He wasn't taking him on any bust mission. When we returned, I finally had a sigh but I can never forget how scared I got when he revealed. Later, we did laugh it out. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shashwat Tripathi on his role Yug Bedi in Swaran Ghar: I am totally opposite to what I am playing in the show

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ajay Singh Chaudhary Sangita Ghosh Ronit Roy Rohit Chaudhary Sandeep S Sharma Shashwat Tripathi Shayani Sahu Bhaweeka Chaudhary swaran ghar Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 07:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Rudraksh is disturbed by his nightmare, Raj falls sick after drinking tea brought by Kanchan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Mahima doesn’t trust Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ajooni: OMG! Rajveer’s condition declines, Ajooni is humiliated and accused by Harman
MUMBAI:   Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Ram to take away Pihu from Priya, Priya vows to expose Nandini
MUMBAI:  Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break
MUMBAI:  'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda says he relates to the journey of contestants on 'India's Laughter Champion' as...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Ram to take away Pihu from Priya, Priya vows to expose Nandini
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Recent Stories
Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break
Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break
Latest Video