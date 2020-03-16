EXCLUSIVE! 'I had planned a two-day trip that ended up turning into 17 days exploring Himachal' Swaran Ghar's Shashwat Tripathi on his unplanned expedition in the hills



MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Shashwat has been exploring the hills, and fans have been missing him onscreen with Swaran Ghar as Yug, we rang the actor to know where has he been and what is he doing apart from the show. Check out what he had to share:

What was your reason for taking this trip?

As you know, I had a short break from the show as my track is currently focusing and I have gone to Mumbai for a shoot for the show. So, I had a small break for two days and actually, I had only packed for two days trip but later it got extended and I decided to explore around. While exploring, the trip ended up lasting for 17 days and I visited 9-10 major spots in Himachal. It was surely a budget trip and a great experience. I had to buy clothes on the way and it did make me feel like I am a banjara with a jhola, roaming the streets and learning new things.

Tell us something about your takeaway from Travelling?

I love travelling, and majorly I like doing budget trips as they make you actually meet people and exchange cultures. You make bonds with people that actually listen to you without any judgement and help you let go of all your stress, coming closer to nature indeed acts as one of the best therapies that one seeks. My biggest takeaway is those people who meet you on this journey and the journey itself is quite unpredictable like this one.

Is there any incident that you would always remember?

While I was in a hostel, a funny incident happened. I met this person there who looked extremely innocent and I felt that if he would go out alone anywhere then someone would loot him. Within our first conversation, we bonded well and while he planned on going our to buy a few commodities, I decided to accompany him. On our way, he revealed that he was ACP at operations and he was on a mission, this left me stunned and all the way I kept asking him whether he was taking me somewhere as a part of his mission, he laughed and assured me that nothing would happen to him and it was all cool. He wasn't taking him on any bust mission. When we returned, I finally had a sigh but I can never forget how scared I got when he revealed. Later, we did laugh it out.

