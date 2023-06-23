Exclusive! “I had some very heartfelt conversations with Shweta” Ekta Sharma talks about her role in Main Hoon Aparajita and her shooting experience with Shweta Tiwari and reuniting with Manav Gohil!

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.ALSO READ: Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil on the audience response for the show “I’m getting feedback daily. It’s a great deal of appreciation that comes our way as a team”Ekta Sharma has entered the show, in a cameo appearance as an inspector. The actress is known for her roles in Kkusum, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Bepanah Pyaar, Mann Sundar and so many more.TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her role in the show, the kind of roles she would like to do, and more.When asked about her character she said, “I am playing the role of an inspector named, Devi, who is going to investigate the case because Aparajita's daughter has murdered Mohini. And it’s a very strong character I have always wanted to play a cop, it was my dream role to play a cameo. And I have worked with Bodhi Tree before in Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, so when they called me and told me that it was a cameo of 4-5 days, I said yes, and I was excited because it was a cop role and a pretty strong one at that. She tortured her daughters to find out the truth and I had a fun time doing it.”Talking about her shooting experience interacting with the cast, Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil, she said, “Yeah, I did, actually I had done a show ages ago, and we used to shoot on the same set, Shweta would shoot for Kasauti and I was shooting for Kussum, both being Balaji, and Manav is a very good friend of mine, even though we don’t meet so much, we only really meet when the Kussum reunions happen and that too, we met after a long time on the set and I became very nostalgic, seeing both of them. I interacted with Shweta properly now, during the shooting time, and with Manav I met him and he was very happy. And the kids are so sweet, the girls are too sweet. I got emotional meeting Manav, because I used to stay on Yaari Road before, and he was a neighbor and my first co-actor in Daddy Samjha Karo and Kussum. I had some very heartfelt conversations with Shweta.”Ekta Sharma was seen in the show Mann Sundar before her cameo appearance in Main Hoon Aparajita.Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!ALSO READ: Woah! Ekta Sharma returns to acting after working at a call centre for almost a year