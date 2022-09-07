EXCLUSIVE! 'I had the Teddy for almost 10 years after my parents gifted me' Birthday Girl Akshita Mudgal gets CANDID about her celebration plans, memories and more

My birthday ritual has always been that we go to the Orphanage every year and I spend my day meeting the uncles and aunties, since the COVID situation, I had missed going there for the past two years, but this year I got the chance to meet them all again. I have been going there since my childhood with my parents so this shall always stay as my Birthday Ritual. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 18:33
EXCLUSIVE! 'I had the Teddy for almost 10 years after my parents gifted me' Birthday Girl Akshita Mudgal gets CANDID about her c

MUMBAI: Akshita Mudgal rose to fame in the tv show  Ishq Par Zor Nahi playing the character of Ishki. The chemistry between Ahaan and Ishki onscreen was loved by the audience. She has been part of many popular shows like Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai and Bhakharwadi. In addition, she has been seen in supporting roles in television shows such as Crime Patrol and Mitegi Laxman Rekha. Initially, Akshita started her career as a dancer on the reality show Dance India Dance. She is gaining a lot of popularity on social media. 

Also read: Amazing! Ishk Par Zor Nahi actors Akshita Mudgal and Param Singh bring out their inner child

In an exclusive conversation with the birthday girl, she reveals about her celebration plans, her birthday ritual and more. Check out her interesting responses: 

What are your Birthday plans? 

Well, as you all know I am throwing a birthday bash for all my close co-stars and friends, this is my only plan for today.

What is your forever Birthday Ritual? 

My birthday ritual has always been that we go to the Orphanage every year and I spend my day meeting the uncles and aunties, since the COVID situation, I had missed going there for the past two years, but this year I got the chance to meet them all again. I have been going there since my childhood with my parents so this shall always stay as my Birthday Ritual. 

Any fond memories from your birthday celebrations in Childhood? 

I remember, while I was too young we went out for dinner at this hotel and I was quite stubborn so I had demanded a huge Teddy bear for the longest time and that Birthday, my parents gifted it to me. For almost 10 years, I had the teddy bear with me and just recently it got completely worn out. 

Also read: OMG! It's a tough time for Akshita Mudgal to choose between these co-stars, Here's Why?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ishk Par Zor Nahi Ishki Ahaan Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai BhakharWadi Mitegi Laxman Rekha TellyChakkar
Like
42
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
22
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 18:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I feel the character could have extended in Spy Bahu' Waseem Mushtaq on exiting from the show, his take on Abhishek and Drishti's ending and more
Mumbai: Colors' famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the...
Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Shabir Ahluwalia aka Mohan’s TRANSFORMATION over the years is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the television and Bollywood world. From...
Must Read! From Ankita Lokhande to Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, these celebs have recently purchased the house of their dreams
MUMBAI: Buying the house of their dreams is everyone’s desire, and people invest a lot of hard work to achieve this....
INTERESTING! This is how Vansh aka Sharan Anandani bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Must Watch! Sai and Bhavani rock the trend with their amazing dance moves
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a well-known and talented actress in the television industry. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein,...
Recent Stories
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video