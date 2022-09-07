EXCLUSIVE! 'I had the Teddy for almost 10 years after my parents gifted me' Birthday Girl Akshita Mudgal gets CANDID about her celebration plans, memories and more

MUMBAI: Akshita Mudgal rose to fame in the tv show Ishq Par Zor Nahi playing the character of Ishki. The chemistry between Ahaan and Ishki onscreen was loved by the audience. She has been part of many popular shows like Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai and Bhakharwadi. In addition, she has been seen in supporting roles in television shows such as Crime Patrol and Mitegi Laxman Rekha. Initially, Akshita started her career as a dancer on the reality show Dance India Dance. She is gaining a lot of popularity on social media.

In an exclusive conversation with the birthday girl, she reveals about her celebration plans, her birthday ritual and more. Check out her interesting responses:

What are your Birthday plans?

Well, as you all know I am throwing a birthday bash for all my close co-stars and friends, this is my only plan for today.

What is your forever Birthday Ritual?

My birthday ritual has always been that we go to the Orphanage every year and I spend my day meeting the uncles and aunties, since the COVID situation, I had missed going there for the past two years, but this year I got the chance to meet them all again. I have been going there since my childhood with my parents so this shall always stay as my Birthday Ritual.

Any fond memories from your birthday celebrations in Childhood?

I remember, while I was too young we went out for dinner at this hotel and I was quite stubborn so I had demanded a huge Teddy bear for the longest time and that Birthday, my parents gifted it to me. For almost 10 years, I had the teddy bear with me and just recently it got completely worn out.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.