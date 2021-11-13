EXCLUSIVE! 'I had told my family that I am going to Mumbai to become an ACTOR' Casting Director Shubham Bairagi SHARES his Casting Journey and more

MUMBAI: The casting world is filled with gems who have given faces to many hit projects in the industry. Shubham is one of those Casting Directors.

Also read: Exclusive! Rahul Patel bags Sony TV’s Baal Krishna

We got in touch with him to know more about the casting world and he had some interesting revelations to make, check it out

Did you always plan on being a Casting Director?

Being a casting director wasn't my plan, I come from a small town in Rajasthan. In small towns, you aren't really allowed to go out to explore a career. I came to Mumbai saying that I wanted to become an actor. I completed my studies in Ahmedabad and came in search of work in Mumbai. At first, I joined an acting agency and wasted a few months but couldn't get any work out of it. Later I joined a channel coordination company, now that I have been in the field for a while. I would want to stay as a Casting Director only.

Which one has been the most challenging project?

Usually, all the projects are equally challenging, as the projects are devoted the same time or energy. In 2019, I was casting for Chargesheet, this project was my first web show, and it had major names. Before doing this I was well-versed with TV but the Web was new to me. Earlier, I was quite scared but then the project gave me recognition and I still feel proud that I did that project.

Have you faced any tantrums with the actors?

Yes, there are quite a few actors who often think that after getting cast they could throw tantrums as they shall not get changed but if the channel is stern they would surely get changed. There have been times when they force you to change the budget according to their planned amount, so at such times we need to go through the whole process again if we plan to replace them.

Many productions houses want A listing actors on low budget how do you handle that situation?

Well, it's not a challenge but as a Casting Director your relations are at a test. Your bond with the actor matters here and how would you cast them for the show. Many times when the production house sends queries to actors they mention the budget according to their understanding and not how the market works so, that's where a casting director steps in, changes scenario and works according to the projects requirements. There was one instance where I had to cast for Bamini and Boys' which I did casting with Sunny Bhai, I had a few actors ready for the characters but the production wasn't keen at first but I stayed firm as I knew that these would be the best choice for the characters they had sent. At the end they did finalize the actors I had pitched for and the show turned out a marvel. So yes! It's all about the bond and the trust you have in your work.

Have you faced any biases in the Industry?

Well, yes but I wouldn't call them biases. There have been times when I have seeked friendly advice for a certain project from other casting directors but they have inturn taken the project from my hands. There have been times when I have done the job and credits have gone to someone else. It's not just me who has gone through but many of us, not all would really talk about it but they all have been through. It is not the productions fault here as they would want to search for someone who could get them an actor that would fit their expected budget as they are here to generate revenue.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: WHAT! Can you guess Sunil Grover's salary that was enough to buy a new car everyday?

Well, we hope the biases shouldn't turn the journey sour at any point but it is a fact that every field has its pros and cons.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned for Tellychakkar.com