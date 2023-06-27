Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari

MUMBAI:Aman Maheshwari is a well-known actor in the television industry and has a good fan following.

He rose to fame with his performance in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

These days, he making headlines for his role as “Nakul” in Anupama. He just entered the show a couple of weeks back.

While Aman's character started on a very positive note in the initial days, fans are now witnessing his grey side in no time.

Nakul is unable to bear the fact that Malti Devi is giving more importance to Anupama than him.

The negative side of Aman is being loved by the audience and he is getting positive feedback for his role.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 fame Aman Maheshwari to enter Star Plus’s Anupama?

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aman and asked him about his struggling days and what were his family members' reaction when he revealed to them that he wanted to become an actor.

What was your family’s reaction when you told them that you want to become an actor?

The day my CA result came out, I came down to Mumbai as that was the condition put forward by my father. If I pass the exam, I will be allowed to go to Mumbai. I was studying CA when I decided to become an actor. My mother believed that I wasn’t serious about it. There weren’t convinced at the beginning, but they supported me later. I have the best parents.

I know some people who ran away from home as their parents didn’t support their decision nor helped them finically. My struggle was to find work, but I didn’t have worry about paying rent and all as that was taken care of. It helped me concentrate on work.

But apart from your parents, were your family members also very supportive of you being an actor?

My family members were also very supportive as they have watched me and they know that I am very good at dancing and public speaking. On top of that, I'm also an extrovert.

How were your struggling days?

I think I am still struggling. I have come across many bad experiences in Mumbai and because of that, I had isolated myself. Now, I have very limited friends, to be honest. People have cheated me with money and I was very disheartened. Also, when I was new to the city, I was a part of the show Shapath. I had burnt my face a bit. That was a very bad experience.

Someone handed me Rs. 200 and told me to get myself healed. But, it was my face that was burnt and I didn't have the capacity to treat myself in a big hospital. It took me three months to get my eyebrows back. There's an article of mine in a leading newspaper, but the police never wrote a complaint as the producer is a huge name. I didn’t want to get into the mess. I was very traumatised by the incident and so were my parents.

How did you deal with this situation as struggling days can be tough?

I just knew that things would change someday. Some of my friends taunted me that I keep giving auditions and don't get selected. But now, my auditions are being sent to actors as reference. So I feel, things do change gradually.

Well, seems like Aman has seen a lot of struggles and had bad experiences, but he fought it all and has come a long way.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his experience of working with Anupamaa's star cast, went all praises for Rupali Ganguly, says, "She comes first on the set and hats off to her as she works the most among us"