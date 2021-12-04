Exclusive! I had wonderful chemistry with Pankhuri Awasthy in Razia Sultan: Rohit Purohit

MUMBAI: Porus fame actor Rohit Purohit in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, talks about his upcoming show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. The actor spoke about how he prepared for the role, one character which he will remember for a long time and more.

How did you prepare for your character?

I have to do a lot of preparations for my character. I am handling the emergency department on the show. The way the show’s shooting is taking place is very close to the real. It was very challenging for me to learn the medical terms and to say them on camera with conviction was not easy.

One role, which you will remember?

I realized that a lot of work I have done in the past is worthless. There is no point talking about it now. But now as an actor, I think, if ever I get this kind of role then I can say that I have done some good things in life.

The feedback you received from your wife Sheena?

When I did a few of the initial episodes. It was very difficult for me to adopt the medical terms. I showed those videos to Sheena. She told me, why the production house even cast you. Well, that impacted me a lot. After that, I really worked hard to get into the character’s skin.

Co-stars, do you want to work again?

I had wonderful chemistry with Pankhuri Awasthy in Razia Sultan. In Porus, Akash Singh Rajput played my friend with him. I would love to work again.

Your favourite time of the day?

There was a time when I used to sleep late and get up late. But this lockdown has made me a changed man. I started getting up early in the morning. I get up and spend at least half an hour with myself. It is my personal favorite time of a day

