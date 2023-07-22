Exclusive! “I had to work on my language a lot initially”, Sheetal Tiwari talks about working on two shows, her different characters, and more!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is a popular channel that focuses on presenting content that is extremely different from what we see in regular soap operas. The channel has given us some light-hearted shows like Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Lapatganj, F.I.R., Baalveer, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Bhakharwadi, Bhootwala Serial, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and the list goes on.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj by Swastik Productions to hit the small screens by June?

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions and delves into the lives of the Mahajan family and the politics inside a mega-powerful family, the story edges on the lines of heritage and succession.

Actress Sheetal Tiwari has returned to TV after a small hiatus and she is currently a part of two shows, Vanshaj and Shiv Shkati Tap Tyag Tandav.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her journey and more.

You're going to be playing two very simultaneously, two different characters, What can you tell us about them?

So, I gave an audition for Shiv Shakti and then I got selected for that and I was onboard, something similar happened with Shiv Shakti, and both the shows are now on-air. Initially, I was not sure if I would be able to do both shows simultaneously. It was tough for me to take the call. But they really liked my lookup. Performance was a chair and we really want you to work at Simone as well. It will be two different things for the audience also to watch me and that's a very different character. Talking about Simone in Vanshaj, she is very outspoken and she's very humble at the same time but she said sufficient and then now she's a photographer, so she has a good life and she's content. She has her own house and everything like that. But she is deeply in love with DJ and she knows he is married, but they have a very old relationship, and they have not been able to separate, but how things unfold, for that we will have to wait and watch the show.

And talking about the show, Shiv Shakti, it was very tough, because I have a very Bombay accent and in the show, they needed proper Sanskrit speaking and Hindi that was very pure. So I gave the audition in March and then just prepped and prepped. I had to work on my language a lot initially and then slowly it started ahppeing naturally. So, I definitely had to work alot, and in mythological shows you have to be calm and act in way that you can portray the correct emotions.

What can we expect from Simone in Vanshaj going forward?

So audience should expect romance. DJ or Simon gave each my romance. No doubt about that. But we're more happy. There's some of the characters she is going to be a very important she is going to play a very important role in new week has life as well but our character so audience should watch it because it will be very interesting and there will be lot of Twists and Know.

OTT is something that you would be willing between these two shows? But once you get an opportunity, maybe in the future, would you be wanting to kind of diverge into the world of OTT?

If you talk about OTT, I love OTT. I've done OTT, like, Baarish or Cyber squad, and I love it. It's like you get time to practice your character, you get time for prep, yourself , you get time for everything. So performance-wise it’s better, because you get time. If I get an opportunity, my main motive is to do a big-screen movie as a lead. Also, if I get the opportunity, I would love to do a character in Gangster. Yeah, I love that character. That is like it's a very different character. What I'm playing right now is also very different. And I love to play different roles that offer different shades. I can do a lot of things, but as a goddess Laxmi, you cannot be so expressive. You have to be very calm and composed, because the nature of the show is such because you are the god in that show. As an audience, you have to be very poised and very smiling, very happy, because they know the creators. They are the creators, so they cannot be so expressive. And so in that can't play a lot of different shapes. So I'm excited. But I love to play different shades.

Sheetal is currently seen playing two very different roles in Vanshaj and Shiv Shakti: Tap, Tyag, Tandav.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Vanshaj: Oops! DJ catches Yuvika and Kartik together



