Exclusive! I hadn’t watched any of his shows before, but today, we have a great bond of friendship: Jennifer Winget on Tanuj Virani

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, the actress portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession of love, whereas the more recent Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession of hatred.

Jennifer was last seen in Beyhadh 2, which unfortunately shut shop due to the pandemic situation. But the actress' performance was highly appreciated.

Today, she is a superstar on television, and many actresses admire her work and are her fans.

Jennifer will be seen in the series Code M Season 2, and fans are excited to watch her after a long break. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with Tanuj and her journey from seasons 1 to 2.

How has your journey been from seasons 1 to 2?

The journey has been amazing. I got to work with such amazing actors and learned so much from them. From the first day of season 1 until now, so much has happened. It has been a long journey. It feels good to be associated with this project and received so much love for it.

What was your first impression of your co-star, Tanuj Virani?

I didn’t expect much from the first meeting as I didn’t know him and hadn’t watched any of his shows before. The first time I saw him, I thought, "Gosh! He is so tall." Then as we used to go through our lines, he used to throw in one-liners that were so humorous. That’s how we bonded.

Actually, he did remind me that we had met 10 years back at his house for a party. I didn’t even know it was his house. It was a theme party, and I had gone with one of my friends and had dressed up as Lara Croft. But we didn’t interact back then. The day we met, he got a notification on Facebook about a picture from the party 10 years ago. It seemed like divine timing.

Which is your favourite scene in the series?

Well, the scene in which I dance with Tanuj’s character is my favourite. It was so liberating as in the whole series, I am fighting, and then, suddenly, I got to do this dance, so it was fun shooting for it. I also love the climax though I didn’t like it initially.

Well, there is no doubt that fans are excited to see Jennifer back on the screen in Code M Season 2.

