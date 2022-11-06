EXCLUSIVE! 'I have always liked Patralekha as she is the ideal housewife' Kishori Shahane gets CANDID about Bhavani and Pakhi's equation in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm. We got in touch with Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane to know her reaction on her and Pakhi's equation now, changes in her character and more. Check out what she had to share: 

What will Pakhi and Bhavani's equation be after the tragic death? 

I have always liked Patralekha, as she is the ideal housewife, she takes care of the house and not into working outside. As Bhavani's main objection is that daughter-in-law's should not work outside and help her husband's to work and bring their earnings home. Now, Patralekha feels that I am supporting Sai because she was expecting and this troubles her. So the equation shall see a new phase.

Somewhere Bhavani is conservative, what is your advice to her as Kishori? 

You have to move with time and accept the new trends and steps must be taken gradually to bring the change and not stay stuck in past. 

What is your take on Sai's rebel for working towards her career?

It completely depends on different family backgrounds, how necessary is it to work for individual personalities, what would be good for me, it wouldn't be ideal for someone. So, I wouldn't comment on it to demean anyone. I am a working woman myself but it may not be the perception for everyone. 

What is your take? 

