EXCLUSIVE! I have been fortunate enough to portray various emotions through my character in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Mehul Nisar

MUMBAI: Mehul Nisar is currently seen in Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se.

He is a powerhouse of talent and has some amazing projects in his kitty. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Mehul opened up in his experience shooting for the show.

You have done some incredible work in the past in the TV space. Tell us more about how you bagged Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

The team was looking out for a plump actor to play Golu Chacha.

I guess i was at the right place at the right time.

What prompted you to give a nod for this role and how is it different in terms of what you have essayed in the past?

When we started this show, it was a light hearted realistic comedy. Character was a cupid getting Annu and Gungun together with a lot of light hearted moments. And of course lot of emotional moments. It was very easy saying yes to the character as it is a very multi-layered character.

How is Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se moving you for the ahead as an actor?

Now the show has lot more drama than earlier. I have been fortunate enough to portray various emotions in this character, from light hearted moments to being possessive, sarcastic, to high emotional moments of breaking down and still exploring the character. I am truly satisfied playing Golu Chachu's character.

Having done a lot of TV, don’t you want to venture into the OTT space as well? What kind of genres do you want to experiment with?

Of course I want to venture and do work on OTT platforms. And I strongly believe there is a right time for everything. I would love to explore thriller mystery genre. I would love to portray a cop's character. I have done a cameo as a cop but would like to explore further.

Who do you bond with the most on the sets of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?

There is a lot of fun and masti always happening on the sets.

I am very fond of our boy gang - Anuj, Manan, Gourav, Rajeev. I am also very close to Delnaaz, Yesha and Sonia.

