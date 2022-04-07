Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer arrived 2 years back, the trailer got some amazing responses from the fans and the fans were looking forward to the release date of the movie. Finally, the movie is all set to hit the big screen.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, actress Pooja Bhalekar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie, spoke in detail with regards to her shooting experience and also working with Ram Gopal Varma.

Pooja Bhalekar on her movie

Pooja Bhalekar revealed she is very lucky to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma, she has been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Varma and it is like a dream come true moment for her. She also says that this movie holds a very special place in her heart and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans. Pooja Bhalekar also says that the story is about a girl who is obsessed with Bruce Lee and how the love triangle moves ahead will be shown in the movie.

Pooja Bhalekar on shooting experience with Ram Gopal Varma

Pooja Bhalekar revealed Ram Gopal Varma is indeed one of the most loved directors we have, he is an industry in himself, he is very professional and there was a positive Vibe on the set throughout the shooting process. Ram Gopal Varma is a well-organized person as everything was pre-planned. He is one such name in the Bollywood industry who directly or indirectly teaches you many things.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Malaika Arora gets massively trolled for her latest outfit; netizens say ‘bahut hi Vahiyat dress hai, what is the use undergarments are visible’

Pooja Bhalekar on the importance and relevance of the movie

Pooja Bhalekar says the movie is releasing at the perfect time when we can see many movies are based on real-life superwomen. The movie not only speaks about martial arts but also speaks about the strong side of a woman.

The movie Enter The Girl Dragon is all set to hit the big screen on 15th July, what are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you to see the actress Pooja Bhalekar in the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez is giving major fitness goals in these pictures