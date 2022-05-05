EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been a perfume connoisseur for over twenty years now' Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna on his style quotient, perfume love and more

MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Also read: Anupamaa: Happiness! Devika organises Anupamaa’s sleepover party prior to the wedding, Kavya joins

With the show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna has turned into the National Crush; he does have an eccentric style quotient that makes his presence class apart. We rang the dapper to know what are his favourites and what would we find in his closet. Here's what he had to reveal:

What is your favourite perfume? Do you like mild or strong fragrances?

Strong fragrances, I like very different perfumes. I have been a perfume connoisseur for over twenty years now. I have all kinds of brands from being the top most and even the French perfumes that aren't easily available and what normal people generally wouldn't know about. The stronger the better.

Any fragrance that you wear everyday?

I keep changing my perfumes, I carry 4-5 perfumes with me to the set. After sometime you get nose fatigue with the same smell, I like changing the fragrance, I don't know what people think around me but I really love changing fragrances.

Are you a kurta person or Tuxedo?

Generally a Tuxedo person, but my easy going wear would cargo shorts, tshirts as casual wear.

What will you wear when:

On a Date: Formal is a better thing. After marriage I have become quite chilled out with Akanksha, but while I was a bachelor I used to go for the formal wear.

Hanging out with friends: Absolutely chilled out clothes. I feel clothes don't make your personality; it is an extension to your personality. I feel whatever you wear, you don't need labels or brands. That's what I do while I play Anuj, nobody told me to dress that way, that's my inherent style and that's how I am. As people like it I would say that you have to be yourself.

Desi wedding: It completely depends on my mood, I have been to weddings where I have worn shorts and tshirt and sneakers for my close friends wedding. There have been weddings where I have been the most well- dressed person. It may or may not be liked but I believe I don't dress to please.

