Exclusive! I have caught him having s** with girls and boys and hence, he is making allegations : Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him and also how hurt she was.

But then, the actress moved on and was in a happier space because she found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines as she got married, converted her religion to Islam, and was seen happy in her marriage.

These days, she is making headlines for her broken marriage with Adil. She came out in the open, claiming that he is cheating on her. She also got him arrested and put serious allegations on him.

Yesterday, her husband Adil Khan Durrani had done a press conference after the court granted him bail after six months in jail.

During the press conference, he had put various allegations on Rakhi and today, she did a press conference and gave it back to Adil.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rakhi and asked her about the allegations that Adil has put on her about domestic violence on him and much more.

Adil said your divorce didn't come through, why did you marry him?

If I am married to Ritesh for example, but he was married before and he has a child, as per court rules, the marriage isn't valid. He wasn't divorced and it wasn't legal. But, my marriage with Adil is legal and he knew everything. We went to Bigg Boss, it was all a drama. We were shooting for a web series and the photos were of its shoot. But then, after Bigg Boss we broke up and that shoot of the web series stopped. I don't know where he got it from.

Adil said that you used to beat him, he also spoke about the Dubai incident where you slapped him for the first time?

He must have seen my old videos where I was slapped by ex - boyfriend Abhishek and hence, that is only fitted in his mind. When the case was filed, why he didn't put these points ahead why only after six months of being in jail. When he was locked in Mysore jail, it was not because of me but because of his Irani girlfriend under 377 section of a rape case. He was arrested and sent to jail. I wasn't the reason.

He used to make nude videos of her and used to sell them. The girl caught the video in front of me and showed it to the police. That's when he was sent to jail. I live in Mumbai and in my case, he was locked on for twenty two days. He has cheated on me and I sold my jewels for him. I'm the one who is suffering.

Adil accused you of giving him drugs and hence he accepted the things you wanted him to say, what do you have to say about it?

He himself is okay with using the money and buying cars. And if he takes drugs himself, why will I give him? Which drugs can I give him? I have caught him red handed while doing sex with a girl and boy and hence, he is making allegations. I have all the interviews with me.

Well, it seems like this fight between Adil and Rakhi wouldn't end soon and this would go on for a long time as both are waiting for the court verdict.

