Exclusive! “I have chosen this, I knew what I was signing up for, but I don’t want anyone else to give up on things they love,”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan talks about the secrecy around her stepmother's identity and her father’s re-marriage and more!

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 21:57
Sumbul Toqueer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. 

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

ALSO READ: Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares a glimpse of the mehndi ceremony from her father’s wedding Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself. Sumbul while usually is a very private person and does not speak about her mother.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress at an event where she spoke about her step-mother, after the recent re-marriage of her father.

Talking about what she has been up to, she said, “I was enjoying the wedding, enjoying my life and I am doing it now as well, in peace”.

Talking about getting her father remarried, she said, “I think this was the right thing for me to do, 

which I was also planning for a long time, this was not very sudden, I had thought of this since the time of Imlie, I was trying then as well. And then also, I thin I had said this in two-three interviews, so, it took me a little while to convince Papa, and when finally he said yes, so what more do you want”.

She also, revealed, about finding the right person, “I can’t say that I had to go out on a search, but just that when I was looking I found someone who we already knew someone from before, so that is slowly things happened”.

Talking about the privacy, she said, “ See for me, the thing is My father, Saniya and my another younger sister Isra,that people know of. When I go out people do recognize me from somewhere, so going about things as usual gets a bit tough, so I don’t want that problem to happen to anyone else from my family, because she can live her life, go anywhere she wants, I want everyone to have that freedom. I have chosen this, I knew what I was signing up for, but I don’t want anyone else to give up on things they love, Or restrictions to happen. Bas khul ke ghume, life enjoy kare that’s all I want”. 

Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan, recently got remarried and Sumbul and her sister Saniya, shared the celebrations with fans online as well. 

Sumbul has a new music video coming out with Sumedh Mudgalkar soon, and fans are very excited about the project. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Toqueer Khan Sumedh Mudgalkar Imlie Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Radha Krishna Hatim Ali Baba TellyChakkar Sumbul New project Sumbul Music video
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 21:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Zee TV's Maitree to go off-air, THIS is when the final episode will telecast
MUMBAI: Zee TV's ‘Maitree’ is produced by Sunshine Productions. The show stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary and...
Exclusive! “I have chosen this, I knew what I was signing up for, but I don’t want anyone else to give up on things they love,”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan talks about the secrecy around her stepmother's identity and her father’s re-marriage and more!
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking twist! Garry's truth exposed in front of everyone, Sahiba is proved innocent
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Trending Entertainment News Today: What Jhumka gets a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
MUMBAI: A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. You might have missed some important updates...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Chutki and Ciku go missing, Pandya family in a mode of panic!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: OMG! Surilii on her path to reach the police station, falls prey to a deadly plan
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Jhumka
Trending Entertainment News Today: What Jhumka gets a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maitree
Exclusive! Zee TV's Maitree to go off-air, THIS is when the final episode will telecast
Tejasswi Prakash
Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when the Reel and Real life leading men, of Tejasswi Prakash met! Check out the video here!
Barsatein
OMG! Twitter goes gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry as their show Barsatein finally airs on Sony TV
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan star Twinkle Arora gets injured while performing a stunt on sets, continues to shoot post applying make up on bruises
Rubina Dilaik
OH No! Rubina Dilaik shares an update on her family during the Himachal flash floods: “There was no network and I couldn’t get in touch with my family…”
Partha Samthaan
Wow! Partha Samthaan confirms dating someone, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor says, “you can fall in love twice, thrice, four times, five times”