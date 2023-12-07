Exclusive! “I have chosen this, I knew what I was signing up for, but I don’t want anyone else to give up on things they love,”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan talks about the secrecy around her stepmother's identity and her father’s re-marriage and more!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself. Sumbul while usually is a very private person and does not speak about her mother.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress at an event where she spoke about her step-mother, after the recent re-marriage of her father.

Talking about what she has been up to, she said, “I was enjoying the wedding, enjoying my life and I am doing it now as well, in peace”.

Talking about getting her father remarried, she said, “I think this was the right thing for me to do,

which I was also planning for a long time, this was not very sudden, I had thought of this since the time of Imlie, I was trying then as well. And then also, I thin I had said this in two-three interviews, so, it took me a little while to convince Papa, and when finally he said yes, so what more do you want”.

She also, revealed, about finding the right person, “I can’t say that I had to go out on a search, but just that when I was looking I found someone who we already knew someone from before, so that is slowly things happened”.

Talking about the privacy, she said, “ See for me, the thing is My father, Saniya and my another younger sister Isra,that people know of. When I go out people do recognize me from somewhere, so going about things as usual gets a bit tough, so I don’t want that problem to happen to anyone else from my family, because she can live her life, go anywhere she wants, I want everyone to have that freedom. I have chosen this, I knew what I was signing up for, but I don’t want anyone else to give up on things they love, Or restrictions to happen. Bas khul ke ghume, life enjoy kare that’s all I want”.

Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan, recently got remarried and Sumbul and her sister Saniya, shared the celebrations with fans online as well.

Sumbul has a new music video coming out with Sumedh Mudgalkar soon, and fans are very excited about the project.

