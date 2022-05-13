Exclusive! “ I have faced the custom of dowry in my first marriage and I couldn’t understand anything as I was young, but I fought back and came out of it as winner - Rajshri Rani aka Arpita of Imlie

MUMBAI: Rajshri Rani is an Indian TV actress best known for her titular portrayal of Suhani in Star Plus show Suhani Si Ek Ladki.

She is currently ruling the screen for her performance as Arpita in the most successful show on television Imlie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the current track which is focusing on the dowry system and whether she connects with Arpita or not.

How did you begin your journey as an actor, was this something you always wanted to do in your life?

To be honest my journey has been destined and that’s how I am a part of this industry. I had no background as an actor, I had done no theatre, nothing but I knew somewhere that I wanted to become an actress and then the industry happened as a surprise and the rest is history.

A week ago the track of the show is focused on the dowry system, what do you have to say about it? Do you think it’s right or wrong to accept and give dowry?

Well, I don’t think it’s correct according to me to take or give dowry. I have gone through this in my first marriage as I was too young to understand anything back then, but I fought it out and came out as a winner. It's a very common thing that happens in UP and I am totally against it.

One would never know the pain until you don’t go through it and in UP during weddings this is very common. But I am happy to say things are changing now and the dowry system is getting abolished slowly. Just want to say anyone who is going through should never feel that they cannot come out of it as anyone can fight and oppose it.

Are there any similarities between Arpita and Rajshri Rani ?

No, there are no similarities between Arpita and Rajshri; both are very different personalities. The way Arpita’s life is very grand and rich mine in real life is very simple and middle class. I would rather compare myself to Suhani from my previous show as she is somewhat similar to what I am in my real life.

Since, the role is opposite to you, was it challenging to essay the role of Arpita?

At the beginning it was very challenging and I had a tough time as I just couldn’t connect to her, but then slowly when I got into the character things slowed down for me and with the help of my director and co – stars I could really pull off Arpita as a character.

