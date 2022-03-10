EXCLUSIVE! “I have followed all the seasons, most of them at least. I love Big Boss and I wouldn’t lie that it has been my favorite”, says Bigg Boss contestant Tina Datta

MUMBAI: At the age of 5, Tina acted in a television serial called Sister Nivedita. She soon started acting in films, where she played the heroine’s daughter in Pita Matar Santaan, Dus Number Bari, Sagarkanya, and many other roles. She acted in Bengali television soaps like Khela.

Tina acted in Rituparno Ghosh's 2003 movie Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She later played the role of young Lalita in the 2005 movie Parineeta.

Datta was signed as the lead role in 2009 Indian television series Uttaran as an adult Ichcha. Uttaran opened up to newer international markets for Indian Television, making Datta a household name beyond the country's shores.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her and got to know about how she feels being a part of the show and what her strategy to survive is.

How nervous or excited are you about Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

“I am very excited but also nervous. I really hope I don’t do anything that might piss Salman sir off or I get scolded for. But definitely, I am very excited that we’ll get to meet him every week and interact with him. It is going to be fun and not everyone gets a chance like this.”

What is your strategy for the show?

“You can never have any strategies inside the house. How much ever you plan to do things a certain way, it is never really possible. There are so many cameras following you all the time so you can’t fake it for a long time. You have to show your true colors some time. I am going to be my true self inside the house.”

Have you followed the previous seasons of the show?

“I have followed all the seasons, most of them at least. I love Big Boss and I wouldn’t lie that it has been my favorite.”

