Exclusive! I have given about 2,300 auditions and have faced so many rejections that when I got selected for Parineeti, I couldn’t believe it: Vishal Solanki

Vishal talks about his struggles in the industry and how he bagged a role in the show Parineeti. He spoke about how he began his journey.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:46
Exclusive! I have given about 2,300 auditions and have faced so many rejections that when I got selected for Parineeti, I couldn

MUMBAI: Parineetii was launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience. 

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. 

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. 

Vishal is a popular actor and has featured in many Gujarati films and Hindi shows including Kumkum Bhagya. 

The actor has just entered the show Parineeti and plays a negative role. 

( ALSO READ :NEW TWIST: Rajeev LOCKS Parineet before the engagement!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about how his journey began as an actor and how it feels to be a part of Balaji. 

How did your journey begin as an actor in the industry?

My journey in the industry began ten years back. I have done many 1- or 2-day roles. I came into this industry with my sister, and we both struggled together to get a show.  Post her marriage, she quit acting. I have features in six Gujarati films and three television shows. In two films, I played the lead. 

It was my sister who pushed me into this field and told me to try modelling. I took part in a talent competition and won the show, and luckily, my parents supported me. It was tough in the initial days as Bombay is not an easy place to live in, but I was positive and kept the faith that someday, I would get good work. 

What made you sign Parineeti? 

Unfortunately, the work I did in Gujarati regional cinema is not recognized everywhere and it has a limited audience.  I have faced rejection for two to three years and I have given about 2,300 auditions until now. I used to be selected in the top 10 or top 5, but the production house used to call me and say that I didn’t get through. Every audition that I gave, I used to write it down in my notebook. 

Even for Parineeti, I gave the audition, and the script was very interesting. It is challenging to play a grey character. All this while, I have played positive characters. 

After the audition, the production house called me and said that I have been selected. But after facing so much rejection, I couldn’t believe that I got selected for the show. At the beginning, I was very sceptical about the role, but my director convinced me to trust him and told me that I would be loved in the role. 

How does it feel to be a part of Balaji Films which is one of the biggest production houses on television? 

It’s a dream come true for me as Balaji is known as the Dharma Productiona or Yash Raj of television. I lost hope in these 10 years of getting any good roles, but luckily I was selected by Balaji and things fell into place. 

Well, it’s good to see that Vishal has finally got a big break in television and his character is loved by the audience.

( Also read :Parineeti: Finally! Vicky exposes Rajiv’s true face in front of Parineeti)

Television Parineeti Tanvi Dogra ankur mehra Anchal Sahu Ashish Dixit Dolly Sohi Vishal Solanki jeetu vazirani Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Shocking! Rajvardhan breaks Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's relationship, announces divorce!
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha comes close to Armaan while Soumya feels uncomfortable
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai and Virat’s consummation, Jagtap marks his entry
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
HotMess! Karan Sharma looks dapper in these western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Omg! Mohit aka Vihaan gets a threat from this co-star of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Latest Video