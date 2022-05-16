Exclusive! I have given about 2,300 auditions and have faced so many rejections that when I got selected for Parineeti, I couldn’t believe it: Vishal Solanki

MUMBAI: Parineetii was launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Vishal is a popular actor and has featured in many Gujarati films and Hindi shows including Kumkum Bhagya.

The actor has just entered the show Parineeti and plays a negative role.

( ALSO READ :NEW TWIST: Rajeev LOCKS Parineet before the engagement! )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about how his journey began as an actor and how it feels to be a part of Balaji.

How did your journey begin as an actor in the industry?

My journey in the industry began ten years back. I have done many 1- or 2-day roles. I came into this industry with my sister, and we both struggled together to get a show. Post her marriage, she quit acting. I have features in six Gujarati films and three television shows. In two films, I played the lead.

It was my sister who pushed me into this field and told me to try modelling. I took part in a talent competition and won the show, and luckily, my parents supported me. It was tough in the initial days as Bombay is not an easy place to live in, but I was positive and kept the faith that someday, I would get good work.

What made you sign Parineeti?

Unfortunately, the work I did in Gujarati regional cinema is not recognized everywhere and it has a limited audience. I have faced rejection for two to three years and I have given about 2,300 auditions until now. I used to be selected in the top 10 or top 5, but the production house used to call me and say that I didn’t get through. Every audition that I gave, I used to write it down in my notebook.

Even for Parineeti, I gave the audition, and the script was very interesting. It is challenging to play a grey character. All this while, I have played positive characters.

After the audition, the production house called me and said that I have been selected. But after facing so much rejection, I couldn’t believe that I got selected for the show. At the beginning, I was very sceptical about the role, but my director convinced me to trust him and told me that I would be loved in the role.

How does it feel to be a part of Balaji Films which is one of the biggest production houses on television?

It’s a dream come true for me as Balaji is known as the Dharma Productiona or Yash Raj of television. I lost hope in these 10 years of getting any good roles, but luckily I was selected by Balaji and things fell into place.

Well, it’s good to see that Vishal has finally got a big break in television and his character is loved by the audience.

( Also read :Parineeti: Finally! Vicky exposes Rajiv’s true face in front of Parineeti)