EXCLUSIVE! 'I have heard that Paras is a sweet guy' Alma Hussein on entering Anupamaa, speculations on pairing with Samar aka Paras Kalnawat and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

The show is all set to unveil a new track in Anupamaa's life where she shall have new family members from Anuj's family. One of them is

From Dhadkan to Anupamaa, what made you agree with the character?

Dhadkan was a completely different show, and Anupamaa is different. I want to explore different characters and this one is an NRI and I really want to experience the character with the accent she has and all the mannerisms that we see with a sobo girl. I really wanted to see how it goes, Anupamaa is a cult show and I am hopeful that everything goes well.

It is speculated that you and Paras shall be paired in the show, how excited are you about this?

Well, yes it has been speculated but I am not sure if that is happening in the show. As I have only shot the promo yet and I haven't even met him yet. I met the other people on the set, I heard that he is a sweet guy and I would love to see what kind of a bond shall I share with him.

What can we expect from your character?

Priya is a very positive character, she is a very cute bubbly person. She is new to India, and she doesn't really want to be her. For now, she is just a newbie and is trying to gel around.

