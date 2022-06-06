EXCLUSIVE! I have not even started yet, there is a lot to explore: Vinay Jain on characters he would love to explore, TRP ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance.

In an exclusive conversation with Harshvardhan Birla aka Vinay Jain, he shared about the similarities between HVB and him, characters he would like to play and more. Check out his noteworthy responses:

Which one of them is closest to you from all the characters you have done?

None of these characters, I don't agree with either of them. In real life, I am not judgemental and more embracing. I don't want to change anyone. I am much more compassionate than the characters I play. The last ones I played in Ishq Subhanallah and Swabhimaan, all these characters are opposite. NK from Swabhimaan is in a way similar to Harshvardhan. He was quite controlling towards his wife. I would never do that, I don't subscribe to what these characters do by long shot. They are much more interesting to play as an actor. A lovely thing that happened with HVB as there is an element of comedy. It has been ages since I did comedy, I had done on stage, had done a play with Shweta Tiwari called Shararat and we toured around. It comes in so nicely with HVB, really thankful to the writers.

Any characters that you are left with exploring?

Lots of them, I have not even started. Television is just one of the mediums, there is theatre, OTT and Films. One has done all that, not so much OTT, but theatre, I have done alot of plays in English and Hindi. I have done festival - Parallel films.As an actor there are a lot of things to explore, I would love to do a real life characters with an autobiography.

Now that there is a trend of Matured Romantic, would you take up something like that?

Most definitely, my thing as an actor is like how I can keep on grooming and developing myself and not be in the comfort zone. In regards to my character now, everyday I go and the set and think what new depth I can give to the character. There is so much in the character that can be explored. To explore a mature romantic would be very interesting, HVB itself has shown a sensitive side and what Vinay Jain can do.

How important is it to have TRP ratings?

TRP is important for the producer, channel as it translates into commercial viability with the revenue, ad rates. To that extent they are the barometer. As an actor it is important as if it conveys the reachability and accessibility with the viewership, if you are putting 100%, rather want more people to watch it. A show that is running for so many years, should be a Havard case study, after so many years it can still be at top 3 and have such ratings. We got on to a show which had a ratings that sometimes one takes years to achieve. Sometimes the ratings aren't half as what the show has got despite working equally hard.



