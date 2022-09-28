Exclusive! “ I have purchased my dream car and house and now the only dream I have is to become a successful actress and make a name for myself - Aakriti Agrawal

Aakriti Agrawal is a known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in Choti Sardarni, Batti Gul, etc.  Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her wishlist where she revealed what her biggest goal is and which place she would like to visit.

 

09/28/2022
Aakriti Agrawal

MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and her songs were well-liked by millions of people.

 She is known for her impeccable performance in Choti Sardarni. Apart from that, she has also done some well-known movies like Going Viral Pvt. Ltd. (2017) and Batti Gul (2021).

 
She also gained a lot of acclaim and love for her most well-known songs like, 'Tata Kardene', 'Rote Rote Hes Dunga, 'Chale Aatein', 'Galat Fehmi', which have crossed millions of views all over.

What is your biggest goal and wish in life?

I have received a lot of love from people but now I know more love and support and I want to move ahead in life and settle well and be successful in whatever I do. I want to travel to many places.

Anything you always wanted to do but didn’t get the chance to?

If you speak about the adventure I would love to try Skydiving and I am very scared but I would love to do it someday.

Any place or country you want to visit?

Maldives is one place where I would like to visit.

What is the one thing you would want to purchase in the future?

I wanted to buy a house and I bought that and also purchased my dream car and my dreams have come true. Now my only dream is to see myself as a successful actress in future. 

Any Language you would want to learn?

I would love to learn Arabic. I would love to learn that language someday.

What is the one thing you would love to do for your parents?

I want to give them a good life and do my best and fulfill all their wishes and I want to settle down.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

