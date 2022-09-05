EXCLUSIVE! 'I have told Pranali that I will only do her Kanyadan in reality' Kairav aka Mayank Arora opens up on the Kanyadan scene in #AbhiRaKiShaadi, Kaishu's bond and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: MUST READ! 'This is the first time I have dressed up traditionally' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding. We got in touch with the most adored brother on screen Kairav aka Mayank Arora, to know his take on the Kanyadan scene, #AbhiRaKiShaadi and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

How exciting was the whole Jaipur trip?

It was very exciting, hectic and it had both the families together. We were having a lot of fun, it had a great family vibe, we barely slept in the whole trip as we were all the time shooting for the wedding. It was a great experience and yes we all enjoyed being together on the sets.

What was your reaction to Kairav doing Akshu's Kanyadan?

It was very emotional, it hit my heart. Even when I was reading the script, I was all emotional as Kairav and Akshu have a strong bond and I am really glad that it has come out so beautifully.

Pranali and you share a strong bond, the scenes would have been emotional?

She is my kiddo, I have practically adopted her and yes we share a great bond. The scenes were very emotional, when I read the scene I told her that in reality I will only do your Kanyadan and she keeps telling me what will my parents do then, I was like no, I have adopted you already, I will only do your kanyadan whenever you get married.

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi to not be a part of #AbhiRa ki Shaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.