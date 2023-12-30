Exclusive! I haven't seen such an environment and such positive energy on the sets like I have seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal

In an exclusive conversation with Rishabh, he shared his experience being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the TRP race and details that he loves about his character.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:02
Rishabh Jaiswal

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles. The daily soap took a leap and the fourth generation was introduced which also has Rishabh Jaiswal entertaining the masses.

In an exclusive conversation with Rishabh, he shared his experience being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the TRP race and details that he loves about his character. 

(Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drama Alert: Ruhi's Heartwarming Gesture - Building a Rishta with Abhira!

Rishabh said, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a legacy show which has been from multiple generations. I am happy to get a chance to be a part of something which I have watched right from my childhood. We were a little low on TRP but we are gradually getting back."

Talking about his character and what all he loves about Krrish Bansal he shared, "I like to sibling bond. The show gives a complete family vibe which I had heard of but now that I am shooting, I know that it's true. I have done two shows but I haven't seen such an environment and such positive energy on the sets.

My character is a rebel and a little mischievous who also likes to explore too. Krrish Bansal is a complete Gen Z kid.”

Adding his views on creative differences Rishabh elaborated, "We don't have creative differences as there is no confusion. There's one thing very good about the show and it is that there is a lot of clarity of what has to be done and what is expected." 

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th December 2023 Written Episode Update: Armaan and Rohit patch up

Way to go Rishabh!

Rishab Jaiswal Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Shehzada Dhami Samridhii Shukla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's London Adventure: A Peek into Her Stylish Winter Trip
MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra, the famous Bollywood actor, has been sharing cool pictures from her trip to London. She...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire housemate goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will only win the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to TRP ratings.One of the reasons the show is...
Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana
MUMBAI : Rushad Rana needs no introduction. He is one of the finest actors that we have on television and he has been a...
Dhruv Tara: Suspect! Suryapratap starts doubting Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game against Mannara and Munawar
MUMBAI : Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.We did see how in the initial...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Big Twist! Kittu diagnosed with a mental disorder
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's London Adventure: A Peek into Her Stylish Winter Trip
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire housemate goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will only win the show
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game against Mannara and Munawar
Neha Dandale
Exclusive: Chandramukhi actress Neha Dandale bags Dangal TV’s Aaina
Shaily Priya Pandey
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shaily Priya Pandey shares her new year resolution and her biggest learning from 2023
Parineeti
Exclusive! Parineeti is witnessing a lot of twists which has rapidly enhanced TRP’s and there is so much more which is yet to come as a complete surprise to the audience: Arup Pal