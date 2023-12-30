Exclusive! I haven't seen such an environment and such positive energy on the sets like I have seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles. The daily soap took a leap and the fourth generation was introduced which also has Rishabh Jaiswal entertaining the masses.

In an exclusive conversation with Rishabh, he shared his experience being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the TRP race and details that he loves about his character.

Rishabh said, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a legacy show which has been from multiple generations. I am happy to get a chance to be a part of something which I have watched right from my childhood. We were a little low on TRP but we are gradually getting back."

Talking about his character and what all he loves about Krrish Bansal he shared, "I like to sibling bond. The show gives a complete family vibe which I had heard of but now that I am shooting, I know that it's true. I have done two shows but I haven't seen such an environment and such positive energy on the sets.

My character is a rebel and a little mischievous who also likes to explore too. Krrish Bansal is a complete Gen Z kid.”

Adding his views on creative differences Rishabh elaborated, "We don't have creative differences as there is no confusion. There's one thing very good about the show and it is that there is a lot of clarity of what has to be done and what is expected."

Way to go Rishabh!