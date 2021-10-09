EXCLUSIVE! I hope to step into the shoes of a director someday: Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is a phenomenal actor and currently a part of Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his personal life, favourites and his career aspirations.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi paired opposite Neha Marda in Arvind Babbal’s next?)

Tell us about your first earning...

My first job was as a model way back in 1995. It was a print shoot and I was paid Rs. 15,000. Before that I was studying in college and I used to go and help my family in business so my first own earning was from that print ad shoot.

What is your comfort food on the set of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti?

My comfort food on the sets are burgers. It is my favourite comfort food on the sets along with malai wala lassi. So that is the thing that usually gets me going and I do call for it atleast 10 to 12 days in a month. I also like chicken shwarmas but to be honest my most favourite food is the food made by my mom. She's an excellent cook and I miss her food. Not many people know that she was a brilliant cook. She used to make across cuisines and my number one favourite food. I really miss it but I can't get it any more but besides that I like burger, shwarma and I love eating south Indian food specially dosas. I love eating it in a hotel as they are crispy else by the time it reaches us they get soggy and also crispy bhindis.

Also, I am a chocoholic. So I like dark kitkat and toblerones.

What is your childhood crush?

My first crush was Juhi Chawla and besides that there was a girl in college I had a massive crush on. In terms of actresses Juhi Chawla and Pooja Bhatt were the actresses I had a crush on during those days.

If not an actor, which profession would you choose?

From day one I knew that I wanted to become an actor and I wished and desired to be in this profession in nay capacity. I like taking risks and if I was not in the industry which I highly doubt I would not be in this industry, I would have been into stock market trading. But I always knew and wanted to be a part of this industry in any capacity so if not an actor I would probably be doing something else from the same profession.

Who is your best friend from the industry?

Number one is Neha Mehta. She was my costar in Mamta. Besides her there are three more names - Vinod Singh, Rajeev Paul and now with this particular show I have made another close friend , Sapna Thakur. So these four are my closest friends at this point in the same order.

Tell us about your journey in the industry...

I started as a model but I had to wait a long time before getting a break. It took me almost 5 and a half years before coming on television. Before that I was assisting a television director for two and a half years and in between I used to keep shuffling between ad shoots, print shoots and some ramps. Also, there was a time when I was quite disillusioned and by the end of 1997 I took a break and I went back to working with my family in their business. So 2001 was a mini comeback for me and I thought I needed to give myself another chance. I was not to happy in terms of business and work. Making money was important but somewhere my heart was not in it. So I came back and it has been a wonderful joyride after that. I have had my highs and lows and not many know that I have started my journey as an assistant director and have done all sorts of jobs like learning the craft and what goes behind the scenes. And I hope to direct some day too.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi opts for some social media detox)