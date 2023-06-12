Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Manan Joshi

MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent. The channel had a popular project which was quite successful and was titled Mann Sundar. The show recently got a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar.

Among the many shows that the channel has on air, there is Mann Ati Sundar which has quite a star-studded cast. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Manan Joshi plays a titular role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show, his bond with Tanishq Seth.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Niki Lalwani roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Ati Sundari

Manan shared, “This was an excellent opportunity and a great character. I have never played such a character as it is different from what I have played so far. It is a distinguished role. The cast of the show is also great and the actors are extremely welcoming. Tanishq, as a co-actress, is also amazing. She is fairly young and there is a friendly atmosphere on the sets. It is more like family.”

When asked what he likes most about his role, Manan averred, “I like how straightforward and blunt my character is on the show. I really like how well shaped my character is and if there is one thing I’d have to point out about my character, it would be the way he gets overwhelmed with situations around him.”

For the uninitiated, Manan has also done an international film which is titled The Yesterday, which is a film by Philosopher Fox Films. The film is about how love is not bound by culture or age. Manan plays a role in which he is seen in love with an older woman.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Paurashpur 2 actress Ananya Smarth to enter Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.