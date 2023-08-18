Exclusive! "I judged Rhea to quickly, when no one's knows the reality, even in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; no one should judge and spread so much hate against her without knowing the truth" - Sachin Sharma

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Sachin Sharma is a contestant of the show and he was quite strong.

The audience did think that he would go ahead as he has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

He was seen acing all the stunts and proving Prince that he isn't a weak player.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sachin and asked him if he was hurt when Prince dropped him out and why he didn't want to be in Rhea's group.

You said that you know Prince Narula from the past, but when he dropped you out of his gang, how did you feel?

I was very hurt, especially for Prince. There is no hate. But, I will prove Prince and show him what I am. That day, I took an oath that my comeback will be so strong that they will regret taking me out.

Post Prince's team, you have joined Rhea Chakraborty's team. When the news came out that she was going to be part of the show, people wanted the show to be banned?

Rhea was my last choice. When they asked me, I told them to put me in Sonu Sood's team, but not in Rhea's. But then, I didn't have choice and destiny played it's game. I became a part of her team. What we don't expect, usually happens.

Rhea still gets trolled and receives a lot of negative comments. Did any of it come to you?

When I joined Rhea's gang, I got a lot of bashing and trolling. They were saying I was good in Prince's team. Why did I go to Rhea's? It's not in my hand. They did abuse me, but I couldn't do anything about it. Now that I know her so well, I feel like a fool to judge her too soon. When I saw that side, I can say that she is the best gang leader and she is getting hated for no reason. Everyone makes mistakes, one must move on. No one shouldn't be judged.

Even if it's the matter of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, no one should be judged as nothing is known or confirmed. Who knows the truth? No one does. People will keep judging. It hurts. Don't judge anyone until you tell the truth.

How do you handle trolls? Do you give it back?

The audience's support is very necessary and they are the ones who make you. I have stopped responding to the negative comments. Please don't judge anyone. Only one part is shown through the media. Know the truth first and then speak up.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans like Sachin's game and it was a good move to be a part of Rhea's team.

